Abortion-pill makers driving mobile billboards in pro-life states

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

Mayday Health, an abortion pill company, is “celebrating” Women’s History Month by driving mobile billboards into pro-life states, spreading information on how women can get abortion pills mailed directly to them.

According to Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB), the mobile billboards are operating near college campuses across 14 states. They are equipped with a QR code which, when scanned, gives information on how to get abortion pills. “We do not pretend that they are perfect,” said Jennifer Lincoln, executive director and president of Mayday, told MPB. “We wish that everybody could just get these medications as easily as you can get Tylenol or Viagra in this country. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

TRENDING: Go see 'Jesus Revolution'! I've seen it 3 times

The abortion industry has frequently compared the safety of the abortion pill (mifepristone) to Tylenol and Viagra — a likening which Live Action News writer Bettina DiFiore dismantled here. However, Lincoln’s statement also shines more light on the abortion industry’s hope to eventually make these life-ending drugs available over the counter… just like Tylenol is now.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Targeting college campuses is an intentional marketing tactic.

“We do that by driving around universities where we know there are a lot of young people who can use this information,” Lincoln further told WAPT. “We also know that Gen Z is amazing at helping amplify these messages and getting them out and really reclaiming their power back that way.”

Is abortion anything to celebrate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (6 Votes)

Freshman Rachael Mullen told WAPT, “I think it’s probably intentional that they’re targeting schools in this area, especially Belhaven, since it’s a Christian university.” Laura Knight, president of Pro-Life Mississippi, agreed.

“I think they’re targeting Mississippi students,” she said. “Because of our laws, because of our notoriety within the Dobbs case.”

In addition to Mississippi, the billboards will be appearing in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Lincoln encouraged women to order the abortion pills now — which directly benefits her business — and store them, just in case they get pregnant. This is known in the industry as “advanced provision” of abortion pills. And it goes against FDA protocol.

Mayday erected similar billboards last summer in Mississippi, intentionally choosing Jackson because — as Knight said — it was the home of Jackson Women’s Health Organization, of the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that Jackson Women’s Health Organization was shut down, but that will not be the final word,” Olivia Raisner, co-founder of Mayday Health, said at the time. “People will always make their own choices about what to do with their own bodies. And at Mayday, we want everyone to have the information they need to make the best decision for themselves, including in places like Jackson where abortion clinics have been forced to close.”

The majority of women already undergo abortions using the abortion pill regimen, though few women seem to know about how high the complication rate is. The abortion pill (mifepristone) has been found to be four times more dangerous than first-trimester surgical abortions. Should women really be taking the pills at home or on college campuses, without medical supervision or support?

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!