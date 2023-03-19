'Absolutely horrifying': Watch weather gal collapse suddenly live on the air

In an incident described as "absolutely horrifying," a meteorologist for a Los Angeles TV station collapsed suddenly on the air Saturday morning as she was about to begin her 7 a.m. weather forecast.

Alissa Carlson Schwartz of CBS affiliate KCAL was being introduced by her co-anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim when she lost consciousness.

"The video is absolutely horrifying," said a TMZ report.

"You see Carlson's eyes roll to the back of her head, and she begins to lean forward on the desk she was at. Eventually, she completely collapses."

🚨#WATCH: As terrifying moment happened when a CBS LA meteorologist collapsed live on air 📌#LosAngeles | #California Terrifying moment shows when a CBS LA meteorologist Alissa Carlson Schwartz collapsed on-air on Saturday morning while doing a live report her co workers… https://t.co/zkWpaB81yZ pic.twitter.com/tQ9To9spDo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 19, 2023

Carlson is seen on camera slowly slumping forward as her head nearly hits the table.

"As the two anchors noted at the beginning of the segment, Carlson was on set with them – but it appears she might've been at a different location ... because they didn't seem to notice she'd passed out until a few moments later. They panicked and cut to commercial," TMZ noted.

"KCAL never came back to a live news report after this – the station opted to air pre-recorded/promotional programming for several hours."

Horrifying: KCAL CBS meteorologist Alissa Carlson collapses live on the air... pic.twitter.com/62h18Seqwx — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 19, 2023

The meteorologist was recuperating from her fainting, and by 2:30 p.m. Saturday was posting on Facebook, saying: "Thanks for all the texts, calls, and well wishes. I am going to be ok!"

The TV station issued a statement about the incident, indicating: "KCAL News Meteorologist Alissa Carlson was about to start her weather forecast this morning when she fainted. Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive.

"Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.

"We've heard from many people as well worried about Alissa's wellbeing. We also want to thank those of you who reached out for your thoughts and prayers.

"Alissa will be back with our Next Weather team on KCAL News as soon as she's well enough to return."

This is not the first time she has suffered an on-air medical emergency.

"I was getting ready for the morning show and I was filling in," she told KGET-TV in Bakersfield, California, the station at which she was working in 2014.

"All of a sudden, during the newscast, I threw up in the weather center," she said.

While Carlson initially thought it was the flu, she was eventually diagnosed with a leaky heart valve.

It's unclear if her previous medical issue was a factor in Saturday's on-air collapse.

