Airplane passenger loves mask so much she rejected $100,000 to lose it

Philanthropist and self-described "critical thinker" Steve Kirsch, who long has been involved in questioning the Washington ideology about COVID-19, that is, that masks help, has released a stunning story of mask love.

That is a passenger on a Delta flight, sitting next to him, in First Class, who refused his offer of $100,000 to take her mask off for the rest of the flight.

"No joke. This was after I explained they don't work./ She works for a pharma company," he said.

I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company. pic.twitter.com/Q8Hwzhkmxf — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 10, 2023

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

He explained, "And I pointed out that when she removed the mask for eating and drinking, she could be infected with one breath. So she had full disclosure."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

And, "She took off her mask as soon as the breakfast was served!!!! Because everyone knows you can't get infected while you are eating!!"

Are some people addicted to masks? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A report at Not the Bee said, "And what a power move by the based rich dude, Steve Kirsch, who, as it turns out, is a somebody."

The report noted online resources explain, "Steven Todd Kirsch is an American entrepreneur. He has started several companies and was one of two people who independently invented the optical mouse. Kirsch has been both a philanthropic supporter of medical research, and a promoter of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines."

Not the Bee pointed out he also founded Infoseek, and a "bunch of other companies," and was reported in 2007 with a net worth of $230 million.

"Steve, if you see this, get in touch, my man! I'll put a mask on real quick and then take it off for way less than what that lady refused!"

A multitude of legacy media outlets, let by the Mirror, chose to focus on one social media reaction from a commenter who suggested Kirsch was a "creep" for making the offer.

One anonymous individual said, "Women don't want to make deals with creepy men on planes."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].