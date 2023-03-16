A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

There have already been 7 campus hate-crime hoaxes exposed so far in 2023

Meritless cases investigated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:04pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Tammy Cuff from Pixabay)

(Image by Tammy Cuff from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – It’s been a busy start to the campus hate-crime hoax watch this year. The College Fix has already reported on seven so far in 2023: two in January, three in February, and two more so far in March.

Penn State officials recently announced that allegations its fans directed racist language at Rutgers University basketball players are without merit. An investigation into the Feb. 26 game found “no apparent racial slurs were used by Penn State fans,” the university reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The incident mirrors a similar accusation against Brigham Young University fans last August, except in that case, the fans were first found guilty until proven innocent.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New study into 'plasticosis' disease reveals worldwide plastic problem
University removes truncated Malcolm X quote that celebrated reading books
Woke college student caught making 'implicit threat' to kill Matt Walsh over upcoming speech
College hopefuls have a new ultimate dream school
There have already been 7 campus hate-crime hoaxes exposed so far in 2023
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×