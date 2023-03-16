There have already been 7 campus hate-crime hoaxes exposed so far in 2023

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – It’s been a busy start to the campus hate-crime hoax watch this year. The College Fix has already reported on seven so far in 2023: two in January, three in February, and two more so far in March.

Penn State officials recently announced that allegations its fans directed racist language at Rutgers University basketball players are without merit. An investigation into the Feb. 26 game found “no apparent racial slurs were used by Penn State fans,” the university reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The incident mirrors a similar accusation against Brigham Young University fans last August, except in that case, the fans were first found guilty until proven innocent.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›