Who is Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor threatening to arrest Trump?

Who exactly is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is threatening to arrest the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, for allegedly paying "hush money" to stripper Stormy Daniels before he was elected president?

One of a slew of "Soros DAs" – prosecutors whose election campaigns have been bankrolled by far-left billionaire George Soros, and whose tenures in office are characterized by being radically soft on actual crime while often prosecuting innocent conservatives – Bragg was the recipient in 2021 of $1.1 million from Soros’ Color of Change PAC for his campaign, enabling him to win election as the district attorney of Manhattan. His term as DA began Jan. 1, 2022.

Though Bragg has held the top law enforcement office for just under 15 months, his record has been scandalous. After only three days in office, Bragg declared that his office would not pursue prison time for crimes involving drug dealing, burglary and armed robbery. He also indicated that he would not prosecute low-level offenses at all, such as resisting arrest, prostitution and marijuana-related misdemeanors. That announcement prompted at least nine Manhattan prosecutors to quit.

"He wants to get rid of all the senior people who prosecuted high-profile cases and replace them with young inexperienced people who think like him and don’t want to uphold the law," said one former prosecutor, according to the New York Post.

During the summer of 2022, New York City experienced so many horrific attacks in its subway system that workers began telling their employers they feared going to work. In one case, a 40-year-old Deloitte consultant was killed after she was pushed in front of an oncoming train. In another incident, 33 commuters were attacked by a gunman during rush hour. In yet another scene, a subway passenger shot a Goldman Sachs executive to death.

Meanwhile, felony assaults are up, and a recent Quinnipiac poll shows crime is "the most urgent issue facing New York City today." Yet Bragg has a reputation of releasing habitual criminals while prosecuting regular New York citizens who defend themselves.

In September, Bragg's office prosecuted former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on charges of fraud (to which Bannon pleaded not guilty) – the exact same charges for which Bannon received a federal pardon from then-President Trump in 2020.

