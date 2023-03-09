Alzheimer's drug may stop both hair-pulling and skin-picking disorders

(STUDY FINDS) – Hair-pulling and skin-picking disorders are uncommon conditions you don’t usually hear a lot about, but they can wreak havoc on the lives of those dealing with them. Now, there may be a breakthrough in treatment. Researchers from the University of Chicago Medicine find that a common Alzheimer’s drug effectively lowers symptoms of adults who compulsively pull their hair or pick their skin.

At this time, unfortunately, there aren’t an FDA-approved medications available for these disorders, meaning that those who suffer from them often experience emotional stress and become less socially active as a result of their skin damage and hair loss.

“A person’s self-esteem is greatly impacted by these behaviors, so they may not go for interviews for a better job, for example. They may not have the social life they want,” says lead author Jon Grant, MD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago Medicine, in a media release.

