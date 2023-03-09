A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Alzheimer's drug may stop both hair-pulling and skin-picking disorders

Uncommon conditions can wreak havoc on quality of life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Renan Brun from Pixabay)

(Image by Renan Brun from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – Hair-pulling and skin-picking disorders are uncommon conditions you don’t usually hear a lot about, but they can wreak havoc on the lives of those dealing with them. Now, there may be a breakthrough in treatment. Researchers from the University of Chicago Medicine find that a common Alzheimer’s drug effectively lowers symptoms of adults who compulsively pull their hair or pick their skin.

At this time, unfortunately, there aren’t an FDA-approved medications available for these disorders, meaning that those who suffer from them often experience emotional stress and become less socially active as a result of their skin damage and hair loss.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“A person’s self-esteem is greatly impacted by these behaviors, so they may not go for interviews for a better job, for example. They may not have the social life they want,” says lead author Jon Grant, MD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago Medicine, in a media release.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' nearly doubles box-office total since opening weekend

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Wartime scenario' unfolds as Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut undersea internet cables
U.S.-Australia submarine pact promises to be windfall for defense contractors
Russia launches major missile barrage across Ukraine
Authorities warn Americans about traveling to Mexico as spring break approaches
Slave labor clouded plunging American solar market in 2022
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×