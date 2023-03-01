A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American buyers 'retreat' as high mortgage rates strangle housing market

'Purchase applications were 44% lower than a year ago'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:15pm
(Image by justinedgecreative from Pixabay)

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation

Surging mortgage rates pushed home buyers out of the market and sent volume for new applications plummeting to a 28-year-low in the week ending Feb. 24, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported Wednesday.

Mortgage rates climbed to 6.71%, up 0.5 percentage points in just one month, prompting a 6% decline in applications week-over-week and a 74% decline compared to the year prior, the MBA reported. At the same time last year, rates were roughly 4%, and current rates are the highest they have been since November 2022, according to CNBC.

“Data on inflation, employment, and economic activity have signaled that inflation may not be cooling as quickly as anticipated, which continues to put upward pressure on rates,” Joel Kan, deputy chief economist at the MBA said in the organization’s press release. “Purchase applications were 44 percent lower than a year ago, as homebuyers again retreat to the sidelines as higher rates crimp affordability.”

Is Joe Biden to blame for the high interest rates?

The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised the federal funds interest rate over the past twelve months to the highest rate in 15 years in a bid to slow economic activity and reduce inflation. Mortgage rates surged past 7% in response in 2022, and, combined with rising prices and limited inventory, has contributed to an ongoing affordability crisis, pushingyoung Americans and first time buyers from the housing market.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







