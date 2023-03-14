'American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth' by John Paul Mac Isaac: As seen on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'!

As seen on "Tucker Carlson Tonight"! As heard on "The Dan Bongino Show"!

This is the story of how I tried to get the Hunter Biden laptop evidence to the authorities.

My life changed forever on April 12, 2019, when Hunter Biden stumbled into my shop requesting data recovery from one of his liquid-damaged laptops.

After his father announced his candidacy for president of the United States, and Hunter failed to pay for and collect his computer, fear for my safety grew.

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh's longtime home sells for record price in Palm Beach, Florida

There was paperwork in Hunter’s possession giving me permission to examine and copy his data—someone was going to come looking for the laptop, and come looking for me. Concerned that I was sitting on evidence in a criminal investigation, I set out to hand everything over to the FBI.

But, feeling betrayed by the FBI’s inaction in providing the laptop as evidence during the impeachment trial, I then turned to Congress, and ultimately, to a lawyer for the president, Rudy Giuliani.

When the story broke, Big Tech and social and mainstream media blocked the reporting. I was instantly labeled as a hacker and a criminal.

My actions were labeled Russian disinformation, and it didn’t take long before people started attacking my business and my character, forcing me to close my shop and flee the state.

Get your copy of 'American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth' by John Paul Mac Isaac right now in the WND Superstore!

About the Author

Born into a military family on May 3, 1976, John Paul Mac Isaac was a very creative and artistic child. With a visual impairment related to his albinism, he found more enjoyment quietly drawing than participating on a field.

As the effects on his vision started to impact his early teens, he found escape in the creation of computer graphics. Eventually, he landed a job with the Department of Education, fixing Macs in Delaware schools.

His dreams of being a media creator were sidetracked by the realization that he could make a living fixing computers and supporting other creative Mac users. He still pursued his creative dreams by filming and archiving airmen from WWII through Vietnam, but fixing Macs was his profession.

He was hired in 2004 to be a part of the soon-to-open Apple store in northern Delaware and spent the next five years with Apple, building a reputation for quality customer service.

After no longer seeing eye to eye on how customer service should be executed, he left Apple in 2010 to open his own shop. He provided five-star service and support to the Apple community for nearly ten years until becoming caught up in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Now his life has been forever changed.

Get your copy of 'American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth' by John Paul Mac Isaac right now in the WND Superstore!