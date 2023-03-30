Americans endorse idea of boycotting Chinese-made products

Americans, according to a pollster, now "have reached a national moment of awareness" and are ready to begin boycotting Chinese-made products.

"Previous polling we conducted have repeatedly shown that Americans are taking the threat from the Chinese Communist government seriously and want President Biden and the U.S. government to take decisive action in containing the threat from China," explained Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States.

"What is notable in this poll though is that Americans are so concerned about the threat posed by the Chinese government that they are willing to take action themselves to restrict China’s manufacturing monopoly that feeds the CCP beast. We have reached a national moment of awareness and understanding."

The newest polling was done by Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group. The work was done March 20-22 and included responses from over 1,000 likely general election voters.

TRENDING: Major state passes bill to control gas prices

It showed 78.7% said "they would be willing to stop purchasing Chinese products as a means to help counter the aggressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party, and lessen America's dependence on Chinese manufacturing."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ten percent said they'd continue buying Chinese products no matter what, and 11% were uncertain.

The loyalty to American products was much higher among Republicans.

Are Americans tired of products made in China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 63% (5 Votes) 37% (3 Votes)

A total of 92.1% of Republican voters said they'd join a boycott of Chinese products, but only 74.2% of Democrats were in agreement. Independents ranked even lower.

The pollster reported, "67.1 percent of Independent voters say they would be willing to stop purchasing Chinese products as a means to help counter the aggressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party, and lessen America's dependence on Chinese manufacturing. 19 percent are not willing and 13.9 percent are not sure."

A report at Just the News said the results come at a time when tensions between the United States and China are running high.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].