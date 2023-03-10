Are we Americans as stupid as Biden thinks we are?

Joe Biden just submitted his budget request to Congress – for $6.8 trillion. The federal budget was $3.6 trillion for fiscal year 2019 under Trump, the year before the China virus pandemic. So this $6.8 trillion is close to a 90% increase to federal government spending in five years. Did your income increase 90% in the last five years? Did your spending increase 90% in the last five years?

That $6.8 trillion is close to 28% of annual GDP. That 28% is the highest in U.S. history. When state and local budgets are added to the federal budget, then the combined state, local and federal spending is close to half of the U.S. GDP – again, the highest in the history of the republic. Under Biden's plan, one out of every 2 dollars generated in the U.S. will be spent on federal, state and local governments.

Last year, the Biden administration and Democrat-run Congress had a $1.5 trillion budget deficit (loss), which increased the national debt to about $32 trillion against the annual GDP of $25 trillion.

Biden claims that he decreased the annual deficit. But it was still a deficit. Any deficit still increases the national debt. The national debt has only been more than the annual GDP twice in U.S. history: during World War II and now under Biden. At 128% of GDP, the debt is the highest percentage of GDP ever.

What caused inflation to reach a 40-year high under Biden and the Democrats? Massive increases to government spending and restrictions on oil production that pushed up oil prices. And now, Biden is proposing more of the same.

So what is the president's answer to this? He is asking for an increase in taxes of $2 trillion. He is proposing to take $2 trillion more out of the general economy to give it to the federal government.

Nowhere in his logic is he even contemplating a cut to government spending. Nowhere. And he claims that tax increases will decrease the annual budget deficit. Unless the federal government produces a surplus, not just a reduction to the deficit, the national debt will continue to increase even more.

So Joe wants to increase government spending, increase taxes to do it and still run an annual deficit that increases the national debt. Go figure!

Are we Americans really that stupid to allow him to do that?

