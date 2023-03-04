America's low labor participation rate 'a social and economic disaster,' experts warn

(FOX BUSINESS) – By now it's common knowledge that the U.S. saw an unprecedented drop in labor participation at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as health concerns, lockdowns and stimulus payments caused tens of millions to abandon or forfeit their jobs.

But three years later, millions still haven't returned — including many who quit in the middle of their prime working years — and some economists are sounding the alarm that so many capable, would-be earners remain out of the workforce.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

When the Labor Department reported last month that unemployment dropped to 3.4% in January, the lowest level in more than 50 years, not all experts were celebrating.

TRENDING: Macho, macho man

Read the full story ›