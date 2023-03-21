Another day, and the former president is set to be arrested

Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, and running for the 47th, expects to be arrested as New York law enforcement prepares for probable indictment.

At this point, it is all but guaranteed that Trump will be arrested. For what, you ask?

The district attorney in Manhattan is pressing charges against him in the matter of Stormy Daniels again. Nothing new here, by the way.

The DA has been investigating the former president for allegedly paying hush money to her, a charge that has already gone to court for which Trump was awarded money.

Trump issued the following statement on the matter: "ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

To make matters worse, Alvin Bragg, the district attorney in the case, is backed financially by Democrat mega-donor George Soros. Bragg began his case with the familiar story of adult film star Daniels, who had alleged that she was paid off by Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen to keep quiet before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen eventually admitted to evading taxes and paying money to silence women as well as misleading Congress about his prior business dealings in Russia. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

This week, Daniels' lawyer noted that she had met with Bragg's office upon request and agreed to serve as a witness if needed. If this speculation is correct and Trump is indicted, it would be an unprecedented event in U.S. history. However, Trump took to Truth Social detailing that he has received no notification besides what was published in various news outlets such as NBC. His spokesperson also issued a statement stressing Trump's innocence and condemning the "weaponization" of the justice system. The former president plans on attending a rally in Texas next weekend for supporters of "Make America Great Again."

The Democrats' efforts to silence President Trump have gone too far once again, and this is just another stunt by the left to try and tarnish his name so that they can stop him from being elected as president again in 2024.

Make no mistake – the Radical Left is trying to use this latest witch hunt to intimidate you.

We now know this entire investigation is about one thing and one thing only: It's an unprecedented attempt to intimidate Trump's MAGA base. They want to SCARE you into silence. But don't let them silence you! Because as Trump often says, they're really coming for you.

So what are you going to do? Trump was arguably the greatest U.S. president. We all want him back in office to rescue us from Joe Biden – and to keep America free. He could probably beat Biden or whoever runs for the Democrats – as long as the race is not rigged again. He's far and away the favorite candidate now.

Well, there are two things you can do.

You can protest, as Trump asserts. In America, you still have that right. You could do things like keep your headlights on in the daytime and honk at others do. You could gather in small or large groups of likeminded people and carry protest signs. After all, that's what President Trump has asked for, isn't it? I would probably ask for the same thing.

But there's something else you can do that's more effective. PRAY! Pray for Donald Trump. Gather with friends or family – and just pray that he is quickly and decisively triumphant in God's name. I mean it. That's what I plan to do.

