'Anti-racism is shorthand for a radical leftist agenda,' says fed-up prof

By Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Texas university removed an anti-racism pledge from its website as of Monday after a professor vocalized his opposition in an opinion article published earlier this year.

The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) English Department anti-racism statement opened with a land acknowledgement and embraced the concepts of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), according to a screenshot published by Adam Ellwanger, a UHD english professor, in a Campus Reform op-ed. The statement, however, appears to have been removed from the website, according to the inaccessible link.

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

“We, the English Department, acknowledge that systemic racism harms Black and African-descendant, Indigenous, Latin American, Latinx and Latin, Asian, Asian-American, American Arab, Middle Eastern, North African, and multi-racial persons, and we are all the worse because of it,” the statement read. “We are aware that we are complicit in systems of oppression through our individual and collective actions. We reject white supremacy and its ideologies of racism, xenophobia, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, and ableism. We uphold social justice in our lives and work as teachers and scholars. We embrace diversity, equity and inclusion.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ellwanger took issue with the statement’s language and wrote in his op-ed that it equated to “compelled speech.”

“As a member of the faculty, this ‘we’ speaks for me. But not only do I not ’embrace’ these concepts (in the sense they are used on campus), I have voiced a good deal of explicit opposition to them, both as a private person and in my capacity as an academic,” Ellwanger wrote. “Given that the department has now stated openly that the promotion of these values should be manifested in ‘our work as teachers and scholars,’ how might this effect my annual evaluation scores in the categories of teaching and scholarship?”

Do you agree with the professor that anti-racism is shorthand for a radical leftist agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Anti-racism is “shorthand” for a “radical leftist agenda,” according to Ellwanger. It maintains that society should be viewed through a critical lens and its policies “are full of racial favoritism and demonization,” he wrote.

Multiple Texas universities rushed to scrap DEI initiatives from their departments after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s Chief of Staff Garner Pate sent a memo to university leaders on Feb. 6 warning that using DEI as a hiring standard is illegal. Universities also cannot use taxpayer money to fund DEI programs, Pate wrote.

UHD and Ellwanger did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!