'Anti-racist' author: People of color should 'get away' from white people

A prominent “anti-racist” author suggested that people of color find ways to “get away” from white people in a video that resurfaced this week.

“I’m a big believer in affinity space and affinity work. And I think people of color need to get away from white people and — and have some community with each other,” Robin DiAngelo, author of the book “White Fragility,” said in the video. “And I’ll — I’ll let that go and maybe see if anyone else wants to pick it up.”

DiAngelo rose to prominence during the summer 2020 riots following the murder of George Floyd in policy custody, as her book, which suggests that white people are inherently racist and unable to talk about racial justice, shot to the top of the best-seller lists.

The video resurfaced weeks after cartoonist and commentator Scott Adams saw many newspapers drop his cartoon strip “Dilbert” following comments he made Feb. 22 regarding a poll by Rasmussen showing that 26% of black respondents disagreed with the statement “It’s okay to be white,” with another 21% saying they were “unsure.”

DiAngelo called on companies to fire workers who do not sign on to teachings of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) during a Mar. 1 video seminar. She reportedly earned $12,000 for conducting a two-hour seminar at the University of Kentucky in 2019, and charges $320 an hour for phone consultations.

