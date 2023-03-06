Antifa shows off why they should be classified as 'terrorists'

As if it was pre-arranged, Antifa mobsters cued up evidence about their terroristic traits just as Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was proposing they be classified now as terrorists.

It was the Right Scoop that cited reporting from investigative reporter Andy Ngo about the rioting near Atlanta.

He said, of the attack on a proposed police training facility, "The rioters are part of @defendATLforest, an armed group that occupied public land for months near Atlanta."

The report described the Antifa group as aiming for "revenge" for officers shutting down their "autonomous zone" and the charges of domestic terrorism being filed earlier against more than a dozen members.

Police said Antifa attacked officers with rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks – and destroyed construction equipment at the site.

BREAKING: @Atlanta_Police released the footage of the violent #Antifa @defendATLforest attack on police & the construction site of the Public Safety Training Center. The attackers are masked, & they came with explosive fireworks & firebombs. The officers https://t.co/s9iLQWowj1… https://t.co/yT6tFnrdBZ pic.twitter.com/C0mtL4MRQw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

Breaking: @Atlanta_Police released another camera angle of the #Antifa terror attack southeast of Atlanta. A large mob of @defendATLforest masked extremists ambushed the officers, hurling explosive fireworks & rocks at them. The officers were trying to https://t.co/9pTeUCNlwX… https://t.co/BK10lIMchC pic.twitter.com/MVfeeaiEok — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

It is Just the News that reported on Greene's plan.

She bluntly suggests Antifa should be classified as a domestic terror organization.

"Antifa are domestic terrorists and I'm introducing my resolution to officially declare them a terrorist organization on Tuesday," she said on social media over the weekend.

"Antifa attacked the Atlanta future Public Safety Training Facility. This is domestic terrorism. It was planned for weeks and announced on social media. Antifa are self proclaimed communists and consistently organize to attack our government over and over again. They should be taken seriously and not tolerated anymore," she said.

President Donald Trump in 2020 called for the terror designation for Antifa, when violent riots broke out across the nation following race-based unrest that erupted that summer.

Those riots – hundreds of them – left behind hundreds of victims of the violence as well as hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.

The Daily Mail reported 23 people have been charged for the police training site violence. The report most of the defendants are from outside Georgia, and each face charges of domestic terrorism.

The report said it wasn't clear what charges, if any, the other 12 who were arrested would face.

