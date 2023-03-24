AOC announces parental rights are 'fascism'

The far-left congresswoman from New York, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, has announced that parental rights in America are "fascism."

And she's getting "roasted" on social media for her opposition to those rights.

A report from Fox explains the member of Congress who is noted for her extremist rants, including her attacks on Christians and her warnings that the world is about to end because of global warming, was ranting in the U.S. on a GOP proposal called the Parents Rights Bill.

The bill is intended to improve parents' rights to information about what schools are teaching their children.

TRENDING: Another day, and the former president is set to be arrested

But she said the bill is "fascist."

So, limiting government power in favor of individual rights is "fascist". Good to know. https://t.co/uwKBZkrS5I — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) March 23, 2023

She claimed it targets LGBT "youth" and demanded that Republicans "keep the culture wars out of classrooms."

Is AOC completely out of touch? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (191 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"When we talk about progressive values, I can say what my progressive value is, and that is freedom over fascism," she claimed.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said the bill actually "has five pillars to ensure parents have the right to have a voice in their kids’ education: Right to know what’s being taught in schools and to see reading material; Right to be heard; Right to see school budget and spending; Right to protect their child’s privacy; [and] Right to be updated on any violent activity at school."

Fox reported a number of reactions:

"Conservative commentator Dale Franks tweeted, 'So, limiting government power in favor of individual rights is ‘fascist’. Good to know.'"

Dave Rubin, of the Rubin Report, said, "BREAKING: Unhinged socialist doesn’t know what fascism is and wants to cut genitals off children."

The Media Research Center, "AOC thinks parents don't have the right to know if their child decides to change genders."

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, "Breaking: Bartender doesn’t know the meaning of words."

Further, podcast host Kyle Becker said, "Republicans' Parental Rights Bill is arguing against state-run Woke indoctrination, it is essentially ‘anti-fascist'. … Fascism requires state indoctrination of a populace in order to support the regime. That is what the Democrats crave — complete control of the state, society, and economy."

Josh Barnett, formerly a congressional candidate in Arizona, said, "It’s a clown show every time she talks."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].