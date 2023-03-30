AOC poses for picture with Libs of TikTok creator, then storms off when she realizes who she is

(FOX NEW) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stormed off after being accused of lying by Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik in the Capitol on Thursday, calling her "super transphobic" for good measure.

Raichik had just filed an ethics complaint at the congresswoman's office, saying the "Squad" member had defamed her during a Feb. 8 House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

The Libs of TikTok creator then spotted the Democrat walking through the Capitol and seized the opportunity to confront her.

