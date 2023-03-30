A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
AOC poses for picture with Libs of TikTok creator, then storms off when she realizes who she is

'You're actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:11pm
Chaya Raichik, the founder of Libs of TikTok, visits the office of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol in Washington.

Chaya Raichik, the founder of Libs of TikTok, visits the office of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Capitol in Washington. (@Heritage / Twitter screen shot)

(FOX NEW) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stormed off after being accused of lying by Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik in the Capitol on Thursday, calling her "super transphobic" for good measure.

Raichik had just filed an ethics complaint at the congresswoman's office, saying the "Squad" member had defamed her during a Feb. 8 House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

The Libs of TikTok creator then spotted the Democrat walking through the Capitol and seized the opportunity to confront her.

Read the full story ›

