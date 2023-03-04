AOC: The Queen of Misinformation strikes again

Maybe it is just me but the more I hear the Democratic representative from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), rant, the more I wish her parents had been celibate. There seems to be nothing about American and Christian values she holds sacred – nor does she give much thought to actual facts in her various rants. It would be interesting to know what it is that motivates voters in her district twice now to have voted for her to represent them as one is hard pressed to identify any positive accomplishments while the negatives about her continue mounting.

Let us look at how the "Queen of Misinformation" uses her magic wand in an effort to convert facts into fiction.

AOC used the occasion of a House Oversight Committee hearing concerning Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop to go off on one of her unhinged rants. Rather than focusing on the topic at hand, she began attacking a Twitter account posted under the name of "Libs of TikTok." This account has gained a tremendous following for exposing the most insane commenters on TikTok – most of whom are of the liberal persuasion, which was obviously an issue for AOC.

Originally operating anonymously, the account is now known to be the brainchild of a woman named Chaya Raichik. Perhaps more disturbing to AOC than Raichik's posting information critical about various outrageous leftist positions is that Raichik substantiates what she posts with real facts.

AOC went off on her rant, attacking "Libs of TikTok" for "falsely" exposing Boston Children's Hospital and its willingness to perform transgender surgeries on minors. She maligned the account, suggesting such claims, including the performance of hysterectomies on children, may well have led to a bomb threat made against it later.

But quick to set the record straight, Seth Dillon, who is the CEO of the Babylon Bee, posted, in a serious comment, "The great irony here is that @AOC is lying. Libs of TikTok has simply reported the facts about what these hospitals have said about their own services. It's all documented. But this is what they (the likes of AOC) do – they use misinformation to smear you as being a source of it."

Also criticizing AOC was Raichik who reminded the congresswoman what the definition of "defamation" is. Her post was accompanied by the now infamous 2018 staged photo of AOC supposedly crying outside the fence of a migrant detention facility in Texas. Like the staged photo, AOC has always tried to play the emotion card, simulating same when useful for her to do so. This resulted in her claiming that, as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protests, she suffered trauma – despite never being in danger nor even setting eyes on a protester since she was in a totally different building.

Always in search of another way to take center stage, AOC used an ad appearing on television during the Feb. 12 Super Bowl game to do so again.

At a time of such social turmoil in America, a Christian group known as "He Gets Us" aired two religious-oriented Super Bowl advertisements. They conveyed the message that Jesus was someone with empathy for all, whether immigrants, the poor or those who are politically divided, followed by a video of social unrest and the words "Jesus loved the people we hate." The ads also sought to spread a unifying message to the LGBTQ+ and other communities that have often felt unwelcomed by Christianity. One would think for the supposed political party of tolerance, all Democrats would embrace the message. However, AOC did not.

While the ads, at $20 million, were costly, the importance of this message as our country is in the midst of such historical turmoil should not be lost. But AOC, who has done nothing to help heal the deep wounds of political divisiveness, sanctimoniously tweeted: "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign."

On Dec. 18, 2022, a United Airlines flight left Hawaii for San Francisco, Barely 2,200 feet in the air, the plane suddenly took a nosedive, dropping 1,425 feet within 10 seconds before correcting its trajectory. Those seconds were long enough for two passengers, Rod Williams II and his wife, to whisper silent prayers for a miracle. Unlike AOC's fake January 6th trauma, the Williamses experienced real trauma, turning to their faith for Divine intervention. Undoubtedly, their faith has only been reinforced by this experience.

The faith exhibited by the Williams couple was of the same value as that exhibited in the Super Bowl ad. Yet AOC decided to take to Twitter to mock the latter. This is especially interesting since, in 2020, she had joined with two other members of "The Squad," as she and her progressive cohorts are known, in sending a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanding he "eradicate anti-Muslim bigotry from Facebook." Apparently, she sees herself as a champion for Muslim but not Christian values.

AOC will be up for reelection in 2024. Hopefully by then voters in her district will have come to their senses.

