Argentina to renew push for sovereignty over Falkland Islands

Decision effectively ends 2016 Foradori-Duncan pact

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2023 at 3:01pm
Falkland Islands (Pexels)

(BBC GOSSIP) – Argentina has called on the United Kingdom to launch new talks over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, a disputed archipelago in the South Atlantic.

On Thursday, the Argentinian foreign ministry announced the government’s plans to revisit its claim over the islands, known as the Islas Malvinas in Spanish. Foreign minister Santiago Cafiero has “formulated a proposal to restart negotiations for sovereignty over the Falklands Question”, the ministry said in a statement following a meeting with UK officials.

The decision effectively ends the 2016 Foradori-Duncan pact, a non-binding statement to agree to disagree on the sovereignty of the islands, in favour of improving relations on trade and security.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







