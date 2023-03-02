Asbury revival attendee is diagnosed with measles

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A doctor recently confirmed that an attendee of the revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, has been diagnosed with the measles.

“There has been a confirmed case of measles of a person who was unvaccinated and who attended the revival on February 18,” Dr. Heather Felton said in a TikTok video.

According to Relevant Magazine, Dr. Felton cited a news clip reporting that students from over 200 campuses across the United States visited the Christian school during its weeks-long revival. The news report also highlighted a map one student designed that showed all the places attendees came from.

