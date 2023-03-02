A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Asbury revival attendee is diagnosed with measles

Doctors urge unvaccinated to quarantine for 21 days

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:20pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A doctor recently confirmed that an attendee of the revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, has been diagnosed with the measles.

“There has been a confirmed case of measles of a person who was unvaccinated and who attended the revival on February 18,” Dr. Heather Felton said in a TikTok video.

According to Relevant Magazine, Dr. Felton cited a news clip reporting that students from over 200 campuses across the United States visited the Christian school during its weeks-long revival. The news report also highlighted a map one student designed that showed all the places attendees came from.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







