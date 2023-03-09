A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Authorities warn Americans about traveling to Mexico as spring break approaches

Murders have become the new normal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 6:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – As millions of Americans are getting ready for spring break travel to Mexico, law enforcement officials, security experts, and travel gurus are debating the risks of traveling south of the border in light of the recent kidnapping and shooting of four Americans that resulted in two of them being killed.

The group was driving through the border city of Matamoros in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when unidentified criminals opened fire and abducted them. Two were found dead, and two others survived.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It’s an incident that has some members of law enforcement along the border issuing a stern warning to anyone considering travel to Mexico. “We have been giving the advice not to travel into Mexico, I know that does not resonate with communities along the border and their chamber of commerce but a life is something you can’t get back once it’s gone,” Clint McDonald Executive Director of the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition told The Epoch Times. The coalition is made up of sheriffs from 31 counties along the border in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' nearly doubles box-office total since opening weekend

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Wartime scenario' unfolds as Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut undersea internet cables
U.S.-Australia submarine pact promises to be windfall for defense contractors
Russia launches major missile barrage across Ukraine
Authorities warn Americans about traveling to Mexico as spring break approaches
Slave labor clouded plunging American solar market in 2022
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×