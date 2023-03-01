Basketball team forfeits crucial game, citing biblical Sabbath

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- If Yeshiva University’s men’s basketball team had won its game Saturday night, it would have gone into the postseason ranked No. 1 in its division yet again. But it didn’t even play.

That’s because the Maccabees’ game against the Farmingdale State College Rams was canceled after its scheduled tipoff time, with Y.U.’s athletic director citing tight timing after Shabbat as the reason.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the athletic director, Greg Fox, said a promise to allow “adequate warmup time” after the Y.U. team traveled from its home in Washington Heights to Farmingdale State’s Long Island campus had been broken.

