Baskin-Robbins launches new bizarre new flavor of ice cream

'So cluck'n good'

Published March 2, 2023 at 12:54pm
(WHNT) – Baskin-Robbins is giving chicken and waffle lovers a new way to enjoy the famous brunch duo. The ice cream brand on Wednesday launched Chick’n & Waffles, its new Flavor of the Month.

The interesting frozen treat features buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with “crispy chick’n and waffle flavored bites” topped with a bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl.

The company said the new flavor was made to mimic the taste of fried chicken, saying it contains “0% real chicken and is 100% delicious.” On its website, the company says the ice cream is “so Cluck’n Good.”

