Baskin-Robbins launches new bizarre new flavor of ice cream

(WHNT) – Baskin-Robbins is giving chicken and waffle lovers a new way to enjoy the famous brunch duo. The ice cream brand on Wednesday launched Chick’n & Waffles, its new Flavor of the Month.

The interesting frozen treat features buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with “crispy chick’n and waffle flavored bites” topped with a bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The company said the new flavor was made to mimic the taste of fried chicken, saying it contains “0% real chicken and is 100% delicious.” On its website, the company says the ice cream is “so Cluck’n Good.”

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

Read the full story ›