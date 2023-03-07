A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Money Politics U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

'I have never changed a word'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 7, 2023 at 2:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Klim Sergeev on Unsplash)

(Photo by Klim Sergeev on Unsplash)

By Bronson Winslow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Children’s book author R.L. Stine accused his publishing company of “sanitizing” his Goosebumps series for re-release without his permission, according to the Times.

The publisher, Scholastic, made several changes to the original text by editing portions of the books that discussed mental health and weight, while also changing cultural references like “Walkman,” Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current' to the Times. Without Stine’s knowledge, characters previously described as “plump” were rewritten as “cheerful,” the word “slave” was removed and “crazy” was replaced with “silly.”

TRENDING: Trump pledges to 'totally obliterate the Deep State': 'I am your retribution'

This story is false. I have never changed a word in a Goosebumps book,” Stine told a fan Tuesday on Twitter.

The changes were made to “keep the language current and avoid imagery that could negatively impact a young person’s view of themselves today, with a particular focus on mental health,” Scholastic told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The series is credited as a “phenomenon,” selling more than four million copies a month at their peak, according to the Times. Stine, 79, who started writing the books in the 1990s, once admitted that he could write a book in just six days.

Should any author's work be changed without his or her clear permission?

The books received different edits depending on what Scholastic thought would reduce negative impact “on a young person’s view of themselves,” and in the 1998 version of “Bride of the Living Dummy,” the company changed the color of a clown’s makeup from black to red, presumably in an attempt to avoid connotations with blackface, according to the Times.

In another book, “I Live in Your Basement!,” the editors removed language that had a protagonist refer to slavery, according to the Times. “Did he really expect me to be his slave — for ever?” was changed to, “Did he really expect me to do this — for ever?”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Any mentions of the word “crazy” in the series were changed to updated terms like “silly,” “wild,” “scary,” “lost her mind” and “stressed,” according to the Times. Other mental health related words were also updated, with the company changing “a real nut” to “a real wild one” and “nutcase” to “weirdo.”

“For more than 30 years the Goosebumps series has brought millions of kids to reading through humour with just the right amount of scary. Scholastic takes its responsibility seriously to continue bringing this classic adolescent brand to each new generation,” Scholastic told the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top senator demands Fox News stop Tucker from airing more Jan. 6 footage
Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'
Judge stops Twitter from revealing FBI's info requests, citing 'national security'
Dad sues school district over public records request that ends with police being called
U.S. special forces plan to utilize 'deep fake' technology in 'influence' operations
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×