Bible college threatens to report Christian theologian as terrorist over anti-gay post

'This *is* a 'Gospel issue,' by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Savior'

Published March 19, 2023 at 8:55pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A Methodist Bible college in the U.K. fired a Christian theologian and threatened to report him as a terrorist because of his tweets in opposition to homosexuality, his attorneys claimed.

Dr. Aaron Edwards, who taught theology at Cliff College in Derbyshire, England, was dismissed from the school after being accused of "bringing the college into disrepute" on social media last month.

"Homosexuality is invading the church," Edwards tweeted on Feb. 19. "Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this [because] they're busy apologizing for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it's true.

