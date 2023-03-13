A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biblical drama on 'controversial' passage sees stunning crowdfunding success

'This is the first time a theatrical release has been crowdfunded in entertainment history'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2023 at 9:24pm
'His Only Son' tells the story of Abraham and Isaac. (Angel Studios)

(FOX NEWS) -- A biblical drama hitting theaters just in time for Easter is breaking records for its successful crowdfunding model.

"His Only Son," releasing March 31, bills itself as a "Biblically accurate" and "authentic" film based on the story of Abraham and Isaac.

"This is the first time a theatrical release has been crowdfunded in entertainment history," distributor of the film, Angel Studios, said.

