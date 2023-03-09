Biden administration's obstruction of energy plans 'unprecedented'

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of the Interior (DOI) is months late on releasing an updated five-year offshore oil and gas leasing plan, which Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called an “unprecedented” delay in a Wednesday statement.

Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the statement saying that the earliest the DOI will release the legally mandated plan for 2023-2028 offshore oil and gas leasing is at the end of this year, which is 18 months late. The one for 2017-2022 expired in June 2022 and this is the first time in American history that there has not been a new plan released before the old one expired, according to Manchin’s statement.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Manchin wrote their DOI is “putting their radical climate agenda ahead of our nation’s energy security.” The five-year plan is a system where the government leases tracts of water for private companies to explore and extract oil and gas resources; cutting back can increase energy costs, necessitating reliance on foreign oil.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Manchin wrote following this law is not a matter of choice and cites the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which mandates that the Secretary of Interior “shall prepare and periodically revise, and maintain an oil and gas leasing program.”

“The leasing program shall indicate as precisely as possible the size, timing, and location of leasing activity which will best meet national energy needs for the five-year period following its approval or reapproval,” it says.

Is the Biden admin deliberately obstructing energy plans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In October 2022, House Republicans also went after the Biden administration DOI for not following the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA), failing to hold auctions for oil and gas leases every quarter of President Joe Biden’s term.

“What is even more terrifying is that on top of this disturbing timeline, Interior refuses to confirm if they intend to actually include any lease sales in the final plan, which is an issue I sounded the alarm about when Secretary Haaland appeared before the Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee on May 19, 2022,” Manchin continued.

Manchin also wrote a reminder to the Biden administration that the Inflation Reduction Act prohibits issuing any leases for renewables unless there are “first reasonable lease sales for oil and gas that actually result in leases being awarded.”

“And I will hold their feet to the fire on this,” Manchin said.

The U.S. Department of the Interior did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!