Biden calls bans on gender surgeries 'close to sinful,' now Americans respond

Throughout two years of Joe Biden's presidency, there's evidence the agenda points he's most concerned about promoting are abortion and the developing medical industry cash cow that involves transgender treatments including body-mutilating surgeries for children.

A report from just a day ago confirmed Biden called a plan in Florida that would restrict those transgender "treatments" "close to sinful."

Biden said, "What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. It’s just terrible what they’re doing."

His diatribe came as an unprecedented flood of proposals are being made in state legislatures to protect children from such life-altering procedures, to require that members of girls athletic teams actually be girls, and more.

Some states already have banned doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and body-mutilating surgeries for patients under 18.

Biden said it was "cruel" to have such limits.

Now Americans have responded to his ideology in a poll from McLaughlin & Associates/Summit.

There, 71% of respondents are "either concerned, angry, or upset about efforts to expose children to transgender ideology."

And 71% "believe that pharmaceutical companies and doctors who promote treatments for underage children seeking gender transition should be legally liable for any harmful side effects."

The polling included 1,000 likely general election voters and was done Feb. 17-22.

"From TV to Tik Tok to drag shows and trans curriculum in schools, our children and grandchildren are being bombarded daily with the transgender ideology. But it doesn't stop there – doctors are now routinely prescribing powerful drugs to kids as puberty blockers without FDA approval for such use," explained Jeff Myers, president of Summit.org.

"This polling shows that the American public is rightfully concerned, angry and want accountability for this targeting of kids."

He has authored "Exposing the Gender Lie: How to Protect Children and Teens from the Transgender Industry’s False Ideology," and said, "In our new book we show that the intentional targeting of children with transgender messaging results in serious psychological and physical harm. Children are being subjected to dangerous risks and lifelong side-effects, all to promote a radical ideology and reap massive profits for the transgender medical industry. Thankfully well-reasoned Americans are starting to push back, and this book is designed to equip them with the resources they need to protect their children from this medical and social scandal."

The polling results show 41% of the respondents were "very concerned or angry" with campaigns to expose children to transgender ideology through drag queen shows and school indoctrination.

Another 30% are "concerned and upset."

And the same total believe that corporations and physicians who are benefiting from the social agenda must be "legally liable."

