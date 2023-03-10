Biden's budget promotes 'equity' over 'equality' with lots of spending

Joe Biden has proposed a budget for the nation that many commentators have described simply as a "wish list."

Members of Congress have said it's dead on arrival at the Capitol, and none was more clear than Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

The proposed Biden budget is pure fantasy & will fortunately never be passed. Among the ridiculous proposals: 1) Highest personal income tax rate since 1986

2) Highest capital gains rate since 1978

3) $31 billion in new taxes on oil & gas We need to spend less, not tax more. — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) March 9, 2023

"Pure fantasy" she said, with "ridiculous" proposals for income tax, capital gains and new taxes on oil and gas.

But Biden's budget is good for something, according to reports.

That would be telling what is important to him.

Fox News said his "political priorities" were on display in his budget that "mentions 'fentyanyl' twice and 'queer' seven times."

The report said, "The president's budget mentions 'equity' 63 times in the document while 'fentanyl' — the synthetic opioid destroying American communities — was only mentioned twice. … The mentions of 'equity' vary in scope in the document, ranging from 'racial equity' to equity for veterans and in health care."

Biden's own document states, "On his first day in office, the president signed a sweeping executive order directing the entire federal government to advance an ambitious equity and racial justice agenda – not as a one-year project, but as part of a sustained commitment to make the promise of America real for every American."

Biden continues, "Since then, the administration has made significant progress advancing equity across the federal government, including by releasing a second executive order that strengthens its ability to create opportunities for communities and populations that have been historically underserved, and continues to build an America in which all can participate, prosper, and reach their full potential."

"Queer" was there seven times, "transgender" eight and more.

The budget itself would spend $6.8 trillion and raise $5.5 trillion in new taxes from Americans over coming years.

The Washington Examiner said, "Democrats have argued in recent years that equity, or the equality of outcomes, cannot be gained through unequal opportunities. Republicans, on the other hand, have expressed concern that such equity only exists through the enforcement of unequal treatment."

The spending plans wants $3 billion "to advance gender equity."

The Daily Mail noted that Biden's plan was "light on initiatives for dealing with the drug crisis … but heavy on gender politics."

The report continued, regarding Biden's plan, "It has largely replaced the word 'equality' in progressive circles. Equality means offering everyone the same opportunity, while equity means ensuring everyone achieves the same outcome.

"Supporters say equity helps eliminate unfair barriers which make it harder for some to achieve their full potential. Critics say it often involves unfair bias against certain groups deemed as successful, and that equal outcomes are often achieved artificially, by lowering overall standards. "

