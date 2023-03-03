Biden's 'clean' bill of health

You'll be happy to hear that Joe Biden recently got a clean bill of health from his personal physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor. Of course, the report didn't mention his noticeable cognitive decline – the thing that concerns most Americans.

Nevertheless, he was cleared as fit to continue fulfilling his duties as commander in chief – with memory lapses, trips and falls, forgetfulness episodes, inability to know where he is and where he's going, nor what he is talking about.

"The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," O'Connor wrote in his report.

Asked in an interview earlier this month whether his age, 80, gave him any concern as he weighs whether to run, Biden said, "I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job."

He would be 86 at the end of his second term. He's already the oldest man to take on job as president – although most of the country acknowledges he cheated in accumulating some 80 million "votes," far more that any other candidate in history – far more.

The most notable event O'Connor noted in his report about the president's health over the past year was an upper respiratory infection from COVID-19 last summer. The initial infection spanned about a week in mid-July, and then Biden experienced a rebound infection a few days later.

"Fortunately, having been fully vaccinated and twice boosted at the time of his initial infection, the president experienced only mild symptoms, consisting mostly of a deep, loose cough and hoarseness," O'Conner wrote.

O'Conner also noted that Biden had a small lesion removed from his chest during a dermatology consultation. It was sent off for a biopsy.

"It is well-established that [Biden] did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth," O'Connor wrote. "He has had several localized non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency."

The report says Biden is being treated for a non-valvular atrial fibrillation, commonly known as a-fib. An echocardiogram showed his heart is operating normally with no signs of heart failure, part of which the report notes is showing "excellent functional capacity."

Biden was never very smart – even 50 years ago. And that's what worries most of us.

We wonder, frankly, who's really calling the shots – and who's been calling them for the last two years.

Democrats, a minority of voters, don't care about these things for the most part – though they wish they had someone capable of replacing him. Kamala Harris? Not a chance. Maybe that's why Biden, or whoever, chose her as vice president. The picken's were slim for this party even before the 2020 election.

In the last election, for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, residents "selected" John Fetterman, and "voters" supposedly chose Katie Hobbs as Arizona governor, another corrupt state. Fetterman had suffered a recent stroke and struggled through just one debate with his opponent before most voters cast their ballots. A few weeks after being sworn into office, the new senator check himself into a hospital for depression. He's been there ever since.

How did he do it? By equipping himself not unlike Biden. Hobbs refused even to debate her opponent before the election. The Dems swooned after getting familiar with Kari Lake.

Elections have consequences, and stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.

Tell me America is not suffering from those greater consequences after recent elections?

