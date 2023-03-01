Biden's DHS reveals how it plans to use tax money to 'interfere' in U.S. elections

Election fraud and election interference is becoming more and more of a problem across the United States, which saw the 2020 presidential race results influenced, perhaps corrupted, by the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out, through foundations, to mostly leftists in local elections offices.

They often used it to recruit voters from Democrat districts.

Then there was the outright suppression of accurate – but very damaging – reporting about the Biden family's international business operations and the millions in profits that found their way to the family of the then-Democrat nominee for the office.

A poll after the election revealed that Joe Biden likely would have lost that election, giving President Trump his second straight term, had people generally known of those dealings.

Now a report at The Federalist is charging that the Biden Department of Homeland Security already is scheming to influence future elections.

And use taxpayer money to do it this time.

The reporting by Shawn Fleetwood reveals that the DHS has issued a statement about its plans to spend billions of dollars on various grant programs.

One of the focal points to which taxes will be pushed is "election security," the report said.

"In its latest attempt to interfere in the electoral process, the Biden administration announced on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is planning to award millions of taxpayer dollars to local governments throughout the country for so-called 'election security' purposes," it explained.

That's part of "more than $2 billion" for several "2023 preparedness grant programs" that purportedly are to be used to respond to "acts of terrorism."

"Under Joe Biden’s presidency, DHS has routinely identified targeting 'domestic violent extremism' as its top priority. Of course, such proclamations are never in reference to violence carried out by leftist groups such as Antifa or Black Lives Matter, but rather right-of-center people and organizations that threaten the regime’s narratives and policy goals," the report said.

The DHS doesn't explain "what the agency means by "election security," the Federalist report said. But another report about 2023 grants cites "cybersecurity," "operational coordination" and "long-term vulnerability reduction."

"The document also lists numerous examples of potential projects local election offices could invest their grant money in, such as 'online harassment and targeting prevention services' and 'physical/site security measures — e.g., locks, shatter proof glass, alarms, access controls, etc,'" it said.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has suggested such grants will go to urban regions, "where voters routinely favor Democrat candidates over Republican ones."

"Recall how private funding from partisan actors such as Mark Zuckerberg was injected into government election offices primarily in the blue, urban areas of swing states, creating what amounted to a Democrat get-out-the-vote effort," the report said.

The Federalist reported, "The new directive is hardly the first example of Biden or his administration attempting to insert themselves into state and local election administration. In March 2021, Biden signed an executive order mandating that all federal agencies, and thus the partisan bureaucrats who staff them, 'expand citizens' opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process.'"

The actual DHS announcement said the new urban areas being given cash include Austin, Texas; Honolulu, Hawaii, Jacksonville, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee, bring to 40 the number of urban areas getting special funding.

