'Biggest scam since 2020 election' fiercely hammered on national TV

Tucker Carlson used his popular Fox News show to highlight the case of Jan. 6 defendant Daniel Goodwyn, who faces up to a year in prison for entering the U.S. Capitol and leaving within one minute, committing no violence of any kind.

Carlson interviewed Goodwyn and his attorney, Carol Stewart, and played surveillance video released to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The J6 video aired by Carlson shows Goodwyn entering the Capitol building ("through an open door," Carlson notes) and then exiting less than a minute later after being asked to leave by police.

TUCKER: “January 6th I think is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam in my lifetime” pic.twitter.com/ZfCQRfcUQW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 15, 2023

As video plays in the background showing the footage of Goodwyn amongst the crowd in the Capitol, Carlson states, "This is video of a man called Daniel Goodwyn walking through the Capitol, through an open door, on January 6, 2021 at exactly 3:32 PM. That is long after the doors were breached.

"In it you can clearly see that Goodwyn was inside for less than a minute. When he was asked to leave, he left!" Carlson said. "There's no dispute about any of that. It's all on tape." He said the footage was also provided to Goodwyn's attorneys.

"But the DOJ is still trying to send Goodwyn to prison, and in the meantime they have wrecked his life," he said.

Describing his case, Goodwyn said, "What they've done is, I had to spend about a month incarcerated pre-trial, and then about a year in pre-trial home confinement. And I was facing 20 years [prison time] and now I'm still facing one year."

An incredulous Carlson asks: "You're facing a full year in prison for that?"

"That's right. I was in there [the Capitol building] for less than a minute," Goodwyn responds.

Asked by Carlson if there were any other potentially criminal factors contributing to the DOJ's aggressive prosecution of him, Goodwyn said he "didn't steal anything, I didn't break anything ... I didn't hurt anyone, [or] anything like that."

"So how is what they're doing to you allowed in this country?" Carlson asked. "You seem like a political prisoner. What would be another name for it?"

"Political hostage," Goodwyn answered, "because prisoners have rights and they've taken many of our rights away as January 6'ers."

Goodwyn's attorney, Carol Stewart, said the characteristics of his case are "very common" among J6 defendants. "The majority of people have done nothing violent, they've broken nothing. They were there where they believed they had a right to be. No signs — nothing indicated they could not be there. And they are being labeled as domestic terrorists."

Carlson called it an "atrocity." He said the media is not covering this and "nobody seems to care," with a few exceptions like Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who has sought to expose the Jan. 6 participants' plight.

Goldwyn encouraged viewers to learn more about the J6 prisoners and added: "There was a lot of police violence that day and that needs to be investigated."

After the interview segment, Carlson said, “January 6th I think is probably second only to the 2020 election as the biggest scam in my lifetime.”

Background on Daniel Goldwyn

Asked by Tucker what people can do to help the J6 "political prisoners," Goodwyn urged people to go to the website "StopHate.com" to learn more about cases like his.

A page on the site devoted to his case, titled "Daniel in the lion's den," shows an online fundraiser to cover legal fees that has reached almost one-quarter of its goal of $100,000.

The page shows a proposed plea agreement and other documents from the case. A Dec. 14 update of his case at the D.C. appellate court states that the charge he is facing is "the felony 'obstruction' charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years [prison]."

An April 22, 2022 update states: "At last, released from home detention! Daniel Goodwyn has been released from home detention on March 22, 2022. He spent 20 days in jail and 397 in home detention."

"Daniel is one of the almost three hundred J6ers who have received this bogus charge — and several defendants are actually already serving time for it. If the appellate court rules in our favor, it would have to be dismissed for all J6ers," it states.

An Aug. 30, 2021, post by Daniel's mother, Marie Goodwyn, tells of the day their family's lives were changed. Headlined, "We had to find a new lawyer," it reads:

"It has been a long and difficult road since the day our home was raided by an FBI anti-terrorist task force. We were a normal family in a suburb of North Dallas, living a peaceful life, going to work, going to church, gardening, and enjoying our hobbies. But, that day things changed. Our son became the target of an overreaching government. He is just one of some 700 other “targets.” The government vows there are more to come. "We had to find a new lawyer as our first one was not good for us to say the least. This was a hard decision to make. We had already spent $10,500. Now, we have to start over. If we go to trial the cost will be $100,000 not counting travel expenses for our lawyer to go to DC when necessary. Unfortunately and most likely we will have to go to trial. "We hired Joseph McBride and we are very comfortable with him. He is a fine Christian man with a passion for justice. "Please help us raise this enormous amount of money. "Thank you all for your continued support and for your prayers in this most difficult time in our lives. God bless you. "Marie Goodwyn"

Tucker on the J6 Committee 'liars'

In a March 8 interview on Blaze TV, Glenn Beck interviewed Carlson and asked him to make the case that the Jan. 6 Committee members were "liars," as Carlson has claimed. The popular Fox News host responded that as a longtime (former) D.C. resident denizen and veteran of the capital city's political scene, his "default setting was not: they're lying about everything. I never assumed that."

However, Carlson told Beck, "I was shocked to learn that they were lying intentionally, and ... we have a very specific way of knowing that, which is: when January 6 Committee researchers looked at [J6 surveillance] video, they bookmarked it. They left an electronic mark on the video they watched.

"So we know what they watched, and then we watched it. And so there is video of [Jacob] Chansley, of [widely suspected J6 "fed" and never-prosecuted] Ray Epps and of [deceased U.S. Capitol Police Officer] Brian Sicknick that we know they watched, that was not included in the [J6 Committee] report, was never mentioned in the hearings. A year and a half, a thousand witnesses, an 850-page report — and this video, which overturns the story they were telling, [that] proves it was a lie, they saw but hid," he said.

.@TuckerCarlson explains the evidence he uncovered that led him to call the January 6 Committee members "LIARS": "This video, which overturns the story they were telling, they saw, but HID...That just blew my mind." pic.twitter.com/via8pceFP4 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 8, 2023

Carlson said he is always hesitant to go to motives, "but in this specific case, we know that they lied, and it blew my mind."

He said he came to the conclusion that former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney is "affirmatively a liar. She knew information, she withheld it because it challenged the lie that she was telling to the public."

Julie Kelly on DOJ's 'campaign of terror'

Julie Kelly of American Greatness, author of "January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War on Terror Against the Political Right," (see WND offer below) has distinguished herself as the leading journalist covering Jan. 6 and the DOJ's aggressive prosecutions (and persecution) of J6 protesters.

In the days since Carlson began to air previously unseen videos that call into question the Democrat-led Jan. 6 Committee's "insurrection" narrative, she has used her Twitter feed to contrast the harsh treatment of J6 protesters with the light federal prosecutions of violent leftist protesters, e.g., Antifa militants arrested for attacking police and government buildings.

Kelly told Steve Bannon's "War Room" broadcast: "This campaign of terror against Trump supporters and Americans who dare to protest Joe Biden's illegitimate election is ongoing," she said, calling for a new "special January 6 select committee" to investigate the Biden DOJ's politicized prosecution of J6 protesters.

"This was a total sham cover-up. They left the Capitol intentionally unsecure because they wanted the events and provoked the events of that day, for the very reason of why here we are 26 months later, unbelievably: the FBI investigating, interrogating, harassing, and now DOJ prosecuting from a four-hour political protest now more than two years ago."

"It is ongoing, it needs to stop, and Republicans need to recalibrate their efforts — stop talking about parents who are being surveilled at school-board meetings, etc. That's old news; this is new news, it's developing every single day. Time to get on the ball."

Kelly commended House Speaker McCarthy for releasing the J6 videotapes, and said there is "a lot more" unseen video footage debunking the dominant J6 narrative of the sort Carlson has exposed.

