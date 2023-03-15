Billions and billions: Corporations give astronomical dollars to BLM

Online, Black Lives Matter calls itself a "decentralized political and social movement" that campaigns over racism and racial inequality.

It focuses on "police brutality and racially motivated violence against black people."

However, there are corporate entities within the movement, that exist legally, and have bank accounts, and spend money on their campaigns.

Because a new report from Breitbart reveals that the BLM "movement and related causes received an astonishing $82.9 billion from corporations."

Citing a database assembled by the Claremont Institute, the report said BLM and its "related causes" got $82.9$ billion donated by corporations.

"The Claremont Institute’s Center for the American Way of Life explained the necessity of their report in an article published in Newsweek, where the Center asserted that the 2020 BLM movement was about more than just 'rioting and destruction.' The Center explained that 'The BLM pressure campaigns, harassment, and moral blackmail also amounted to possibly the most lucrative shakedown of corporate America in its history.'"

The report noted the sum was "more than the GDP of 46 African countries."

The report described how the evidence shows "several popular corporations from a wide range of different industries supplied the movement with large sums of cash. Walmart, for example, which is based in Arkansas, gave a whopping $100 million in support of BLM and related causes focusing on 'racial equity.' Amazon gave even more, supplying the movement with an astonishing $169.5 million. Silicon Valley Bank gave the movement $73.45 million."

Other major donors included Abbvie, Allstate, Apple, AT&T, Nike, United Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Airlines.

Also Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Deloitte.

"Asset management giant BlackRock put a shocking $810 million towards BLM and related causes, while other powerful financial institutions also bankrolled the movement, with Capital One Financial giving $10 million, Morgan Stanley giving $30 million, US Bank giving $160 million, and Goldman Sachs giving $10.1 million," the report said.

Even Walt Disney Company and the Pokémon Company joined.

The funds went, according to the Claremont Institute's report, for "future operations, purchasing luxury real estate, engaging in nepotism, disbursing grants to dozens of BLM chapters and revolutionary organizations, and operating a PAC to 'elect progressive community leaders, activists, and working-class candidates fighting for Black liberation.'"

Here we are having trouble trying to raise $35 million to build a center to transform lives in a violent community. Yet corporations are sponsoring nonsense The Black Lives Matter movement received an astonishing $82.9 billion https://t.co/wp86PYszt0 — Corey Brooks “RoofTopPastor” (@CoreyBBrooks) March 15, 2023

