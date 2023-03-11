Bipartisan Senate bill aims to punish Beijing for forced organ harvesting

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Senate is aiming to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for forcibly harvesting organs from prisoners of conscience.

S.761, also dubbed the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act, would authorize the State Department to deny or revoke passports and visas to anyone involved in forced organ harvesting. It would also require annual government reporting on the illicit act in foreign countries and impose sanctions on facilitators.

“There is growing evidence that the Chinese Communist Party has and continues to harvest organs from persecuted religious groups, prisoners of conscience, and inmates,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who co-led the legislation with Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said in a March 9 press release. He added that it’s “past time to hold Beijing accountable for these heinous acts.”

