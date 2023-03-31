Blame public education for Nashville massacre

The nation is still reeling from the massacre at Covenant School, a private elementary Christian academy in Nashville, Tennessee, where 28-year-old transgender Audrey Elizabeth Hale stormed into the building and stalked the halls, randomly murdering three small children and three adults.

Looking at Hale's younger photos on social media and reading comments from those who knew her, we get an image of a quiet, sweet girl. This was not someone who could go on a murder rampage. What changed about this young woman? Who was she really?

Hale, who was from a Christian family, attended Covenant for several years. Beginning in 2006, she attended public arts-magnet schools from which she graduated in 2014. From 2018-2022, she attended the Nossi College of Art, graduating as a graphic designer and illustrator.

On Facebook, she announced that she would be known going forward as Aiden and would use male pronouns. She lived in an affluent neighborhood with her parents and brother. Neighbors, who knew the family well, reported that she was at odds with her parents who struggled with her gender transition and refused to allow her to dress as a male at home.

In preparation for her coldblooded massacre, Hale purchased seven guns and learned techniques that she would use during the attack. She carefully laid out her plans in a booklet with maps showing the entry point into the school, the three weapons that would be used and the clothing she would wear, which she had drawn up as a cartoon character.

TRENDING: Girl Scout's clever plan works, she's set to sell mind-boggling number of cookies after embracing capitalism

Nashville Police Chief Drake said that, based upon documents found in the Hale home, they believe there were going to be other targets, including a Nashville mall and her family. Presumably this meant her parents because they refused to accept her as a transgender. Drake indicated that he believed Covenant was targeted because Hale had "some history." Was this because of Covenant's stance against LGBTQ? Was she targeting Christians? If so, why did she hate Christians so much?

How could this shy young woman from a Christian family turn into a calculating, transgender terrorist, killing six? It's not surprising that she was under care for an emotional disorder. Transgender individuals are almost four times as likely as cisgender people to have a mental-health condition, including mood and anxiety disorders, PTSD, schizophrenia, personality disorders, autism, substance use disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Although the public is bewildered by this national trend toward transgenderism and homosexuality, history provides the answer as to why.

The origins of radical sex education date back nearly a century to a Marxist program implemented in Hungarian public schools in their quest to destroy Christianity and the family in Western Europe. The curriculum included sex lectures and graphic instructional materials about free love and sexual intercourse. Students were encouraged to ridicule and reject Christian moral ethics, monogamy, and parental and church authority. Hate was turned toward parents, clergy and all dissenters.

The program was a huge success. Continued exposure to atheism, radical sex education and rebellion against authority turned Hungarian students into bullies, thieves, murderers, sex predators and sociopaths who disrespected authority.

In his 1958 book, "The Naked Communist," Cleon Skousen identified 45 Communist goals. Because education is always a key vehicle for totalitarians to instill left-wing ideology early, the goals included gaining control of schools to break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography, obscenity, degeneracy and promiscuity. For America to fall, the traditional family has to be destroyed, and homosexuality is the means. Students are taught that being gay or transgender is normal – "everyone's doing it." The Bible is discredited, and prayer and religious expressions in public schools are banned. Christianity has been replaced by secularism. Students are taught to disrespect their parents.

In the U.S., the first "Guidelines for Comprehensive Sexuality Education, Kindergarten-12th Grade" were published in 1991. In 2011 the National Sexuality Education Standards were adopted by more than 40% of school districts. In 2020 these were replaced by the far more radical National Sex Education Standards developed by a coalition of left-wing nonprofits. The standards specifically defy parental authority. In addition to radical sex, these standards devote entire sections to Critical Race Theory under "Social, Racial, and Reproductive Justice and Equity," "Intersectionality" and "Language Inclusivity." Social and Emotional Learning is the vehicle being used to implement both radical sex-ed and Critical Race Theory into the classroom, destabilizing and creating students who hate America and Christianity.

Nearly all states have dropped their bans against the teaching of LGBT propaganda in public schools, leaving only Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Louisiana. So it's not surprising that Hale had an emotional disorder and transitioned to a "male." She attended Tennessee public schools from 2006-2014 where she was subjected to far left-wing indoctrination, LGBT curriculum and the discrediting of Christianity.

Hardening schools with armed security is not going to stop school shootings that are a consequence of the moral decay of our nation. American public schools are churning out students who exhibit the same characteristics found in Hungarian youth after implementation of a radical sex curriculum – violent, murderers, sociopaths, sex predators and God-haters. The Communist goal of creating student hatred for America, our Founding Fathers, Christianity and American capitalism has been achieved.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!