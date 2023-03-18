Blocked government report finds fluoride lowers kids' IQ

(UNCOVER DC) – Newly released reports and emails reveal that leadership within the U.S. government, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), acted to prevent the release of a six-year, and long-delayed, review of fluoride’s toxicity by the National Toxicology Program (NTP). Specifically, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine intervened in June 2022 to stop the release of the May 2022 NTP review, known internally as a monograph.

However, following a lengthy court battle fought by the Fluoride Action Network (FAN), the conclusive report was finally released on March 15, 2023, and is the culmination of a multi-year systematic review of fluoride’s impact on the developing brain. Resolving that there is no safe exposure to toxic fluoride, the meta-analysis confirmed and strengthened findings in two earlier drafts in 2019 and 2020, with external peer-reviewers unanimously agreeing that prenatal and early-life fluoride exposure reduces IQ in children.

With only one other historical example of an NPT report being blocked from release in the past—which centered around bombshell data on the carcinogenicity of Johnson & Johnson’s asbestos-contaminated talc—the government’s actions to stop the public from understanding conclusively that fluoride is harming our children is appalling and underscores the government corruption that continues to be exposed thanks to COVID. Disturbingly, the meta-analysis found that 52 of 55 studies saw lower IQ with higher fluoride exposures, demonstrating remarkable consistency. Of the 19 studies rated higher quality, 18 found a lower IQ. With data that can’t be ignored, NTP’s meta-analysis puts the harm into perspective.

