Blue city's reparations committee member recommends $500 million payment per person

(FREE BEACON) – A member of San Francisco's race reparations task force suggested Friday that the city should pay $500 million per person to black residents, 100 times more than the $5 million figure his committee originally proposed.

"As a member of that advisory committee in San Francisco, people keep asking us, 'Why $5 million?'" Daniel Landry, the policy subcommittee lead for the city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee, said at a Friday meeting of the state's reparations task force.

"Well, why not $500 million?" Landry asked. "Because you can never repay the damage that's been done to black people in America."

