A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Blue city's reparations committee member recommends $500 million payment per person

'You can never repay the damage that's been done to black people in America'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2023 at 3:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FREE BEACON) – A member of San Francisco's race reparations task force suggested Friday that the city should pay $500 million per person to black residents, 100 times more than the $5 million figure his committee originally proposed.

"As a member of that advisory committee in San Francisco, people keep asking us, 'Why $5 million?'" Daniel Landry, the policy subcommittee lead for the city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee, said at a Friday meeting of the state's reparations task force.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Well, why not $500 million?" Landry asked. "Because you can never repay the damage that's been done to black people in America."

TRENDING: A big family fight just waiting to happen

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Blue city's reparations committee member recommends $500 million payment per person
Juror says Murdaugh's testimony was a booger-blowing bluff
German woman banned from Poland after trying to help migrants at Belarus border wall
Oil protests turn deadly in Columbia as 79 police taken hostage, 2 people killed
Argentina to renew push for sovereignty over Falkland Islands
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×