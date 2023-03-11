A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Border county has 377% surge in human smuggling, 610% increase in fentanyl under Biden

Situation has deteriorated badly

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2023 at 5:25pm
U.S. Border Patrol (Image by Rafael Oseguera from Pixabay)

(SHARYL ATTKISSON) – The situation along the southwest border has deteriorated so badly under President Joe Biden that in the last two years an Arizona county about an hour drive from Mexico has seen a breathtaking 377% increase in human smuggling and trafficking incidents and a shocking 610% rise in fentanyl pills seized by local law enforcement officers.

The Pinal County Sheriff and the president of Yuma Regional Medical Center offered the chilling information this week during a congressional hearing focusing on immigration since Biden took office.

Held by the House Homeland Security Committee, the session occurred just days after the nation heard alarming testimony form Border Patrol sector chiefs during a separate conference held by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
