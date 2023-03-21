Bragg: Congress concerns over 'political' prosecution of Trump 'baseless'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the far leftist who wants to take a case previously tossed out by multiple investigations and turn it into a felony against President Trump, has issued a statement claiming he is working "fairly" to apply the law.

Bragg reportedly has been developing a case against Trump over a lawyer's payment to a porn star – many years ago, purportedly as hush money to keep details of an affair with Trump secret.

Federal prosecutors and election investigators, during the 2016 race, both dismissed the claims as not prosecutable.

Those circumstances prompted members of the U.S. House to call for Bragg to explain to them what is going on with the apparently "political" prosecution, as Democrats have been working for years to find some allegations with which to prevent Trump from seeking the 2024 presidential nomination.

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

Their earlier work included ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's multiple failed attempts to impeach him and remove him from office. Further, they keep insisting the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the Capitol were an "insurrection" as they want to tar Trump with that label.

Now Fox News says Bragg's office has released a statement responding to Congress.

"We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law," the statement said.

Should Congress take federal action against Alvin Bragg? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (27 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work," it added.

The statement didn't explain what accusations are "baseless," except that that is how Trump has described Bragg's allegations, which reportedly could result in an indictment as early as this week.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and several other committee chiefs in the House sent Bragg a letter Monday insisting he testify before Congress and turn over documents.

WND has reported Bragg is one of many "Soros DAs," prosecutors whose election campaigns have been bankrolled by far-left billionaire George Soros, and whose tenures in office are characterized by being radically soft on actual crime while often prosecuting innocent conservatives.

Bragg got in 2021 $1.1 million from Soros’ Color of Change PAC for his campaign, enabling him to win election as the district attorney of Manhattan.

His record in office has been scandalous. After only three days in office, Bragg declared that his office would not pursue prison time for crimes involving drug dealing, burglary and armed robbery. He also indicated that he would not prosecute low-level offenses at all, such as resisting arrest, prostitution and marijuana-related misdemeanors. That announcement prompted at least nine Manhattan prosecutors to quit.

"He wants to get rid of all the senior people who prosecuted high-profile cases and replace them with young inexperienced people who think like him and don’t want to uphold the law," said one former prosecutor, according to the New York Post.

Under his tenure, New York City has experienced so many horrific attacks in its subway system that workers began telling their employers they feared going to work. And felony assaults are up and a recent Quinnipiac poll shows crime is "the most urgent issue facing New York City today."

Bragg's policies, however, include releasing habitual criminals while prosecuting regular New York citizens who defend themselves.

The members of Congress warned Bragg his persecution of President Trump could "erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election."

The case involves a $130,000 payment Michael Cohen, who then was a lawyer for Trump, said he paid to stripper Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford. The payment allegedly was in return for her silence about a meeting with Trump in 2006.

Federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorneys office for the Southern District of New York reviewed the situation and chose not to file any charges. The claims also were tossed by the Federal Election Commission.

The members of Congress charged that Bragg was developing the case solely for "political" reasons.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].