Brazil's Bolsonaro returns after self-imposed Florida exile

(DW) – Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro returned from the United States on Thursday. Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Brasilia airport to welcome him back after three months. Bolsonaro fled Brazil shortly before his successor's inauguration.

Bolsonaro, who never conceded defeat in last year's election, is expected to lead the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, officials in his Liberal Party (PL) said.

The former president is facing legal battles on different fronts in Brazil. Particularly for his alleged role in inciting supporters to riot in a bid to oust Lula who beat him in the October polls.

