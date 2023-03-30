A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Brazil's Bolsonaro returns after self-imposed Florida exile

Move complicates life for his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:29pm
Demonstrators fill a park in Brazil in protest of the presidential election, claiming 'Lula' da Silva's victory was fraudulent (Video screenshot)

(DW) – Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro returned from the United States on Thursday. Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Brasilia airport to welcome him back after three months. Bolsonaro fled Brazil shortly before his successor's inauguration.

Bolsonaro, who never conceded defeat in last year's election, is expected to lead the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, officials in his Liberal Party (PL) said.

The former president is facing legal battles on different fronts in Brazil. Particularly for his alleged role in inciting supporters to riot in a bid to oust Lula who beat him in the October polls.

Read the full story ›

