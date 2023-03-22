Bruce Willis' wife posts heartbreaking update about celebrating anniversary

(FOX NEWS) -- Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about one of the difficulties of being a caregiver.

In an Instagram post, Emma paid tribute to her husband on their 14th wedding anniversary, calling Willis "the greatest love of [her] life." Later in the post, she explained to her followers why milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries have become difficult to celebrate since Willis was diagnosed with dementia.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers," Emma revealed. "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is."

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

Read the full story ›