Bruce Willis' wife posts heartbreaking update about celebrating anniversary

'Die Hard' star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Published March 21, 2023 at 8:53pm
Bruce Willis (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about one of the difficulties of being a caregiver.

In an Instagram post, Emma paid tribute to her husband on their 14th wedding anniversary, calling Willis "the greatest love of [her] life." Later in the post, she explained to her followers why milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries have become difficult to celebrate since Willis was diagnosed with dementia.

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers," Emma revealed. "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is."

