HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID after return from travel

Escaped to Baja during heavy storms which battered state

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:58pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif, speaking on Nov. 9, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(BREITBART) – Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly tested positive for coronavirus after returning from an unexplained trip to Baja, California.

“Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office says. He will isolate for the next five days. His statewide tour is still on for next week, his office confirms,” tweeted California Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala on Wednesday.

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom returned to California this week after an unexplained trip to Baja, California, despite the state of emergency due to the winter storm that saw unprecedented rain in some areas and snow up in Southern California’s mountain communities.

Read the full story ›

