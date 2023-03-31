California moves to bully the rest of the nation with its LGBT ideology

California, as a state, set up a campaign some years ago to bully the rest of the nation.

If other states, its officials intoned, didn't adopt their social agenda on LGBT and abortion issues, they would be deprived of California state business.

No contracts with the state, no travel to those states by California officials and other such restrictions.

But that ideology now has failed, according to a commentary in the Washington Stand.

So now the state is assembling a political campaign to try to exert its influence and have those other states, mostly conservative states, still do its bidding.

The commentary pointed out a recent problem that developed.

It was because San Diego State reached the NCAA's Final Four in its basketball tournament, in Texas.

"Texas is on the no-travel list," the report said, so the team "got round the law … because the NCAA was footing the bill."

"While the Left isn’t coming right out and saying their boycott failed, state liberals are coming close. A few weeks after San Francisco announced they were moving away from a similar policy, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D) said bluntly, 'Polarization is not working. We need to adjust our strategy,'" the commentary explained.

The comment is significant because Atkins identifies as lesbian and it was the LGBT community, in 2016 when North Carolina adopted a privacy law that restricted men to public facilities like restrooms for men that California moved to penalize those states.

Another result is that now San Francisco pays 20% MORE to projects – because it won't do business with those conservative states.

Over time, scholars, athletes and others in California have been kept out of competitions in 23 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

"I don't know how banning us from traveling is going to affect how local legislators vote in Texas, There's no evidence the law is doing anything that people could claim is 'working,'" complained Brandon Robinson, of the University of California.

The commentary explained, "s, California’s attempt to secede from red states is only hurting California. Conservatives don’t need the business from Washington, New York, Vermont, Minnesota, and Connecticut to keep thriving. They’re thriving because of the free market principles the Left has rejected: competition, less regulation, more freedom, lower taxes."

Atkins argument now is that actually traveling to and interacting with those states gives California "an opportunity to carry their radical agenda into other states more freely."

The commentary explained, "In other words, instead of banning travel, Atkins thinks California should put a taxpayer-funded program in place to push their sexual agenda in red states."

Jonathan Keller, of the California Family Policy, said California's "attempt to bully the rest of the country" has failed since day one.

Propaganda from the state won't help it now, he said.

