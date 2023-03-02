A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Calls to boycott Hershey's mount after company features male transsexual in International Women's Day promo

'An affront to REAL women everywhere'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:18pm
Transgender Fae Johnstone advertising for Hershey (video screenshot)

(THE BLAZE) – Hershey's has brought back its "SHE" bar as part of an International Women's Day campaign to push more of its chocolate in Canada.

Although the company claims to want to "shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day," among the five individuals enjoying the spotlight is a man masquerading as a female.

The inclusion of a male transsexual in a purported celebration of women and womanhood has outraged many online, prompting calls for a boycott and claims that Hershey's is "erasing women."

Read the full story ›

