Calls to boycott Hershey's mount after company features male transsexual in International Women's Day promo

(THE BLAZE) – Hershey's has brought back its "SHE" bar as part of an International Women's Day campaign to push more of its chocolate in Canada.

Although the company claims to want to "shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day," among the five individuals enjoying the spotlight is a man masquerading as a female.

The inclusion of a male transsexual in a purported celebration of women and womanhood has outraged many online, prompting calls for a boycott and claims that Hershey's is "erasing women."

