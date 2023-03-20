A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Your campaign is about fear': Fauci confronted by citizens while promoting vaccine in new show

'I heard that it doesn't cure it and it doesn't stop you from getting it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:58pm
Dr. Anthony Fauci (ABC News video screenshot)

(THE BLAZE) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci was confronted by multiple citizens who questioned the efficacy of and motives behind the COVID-19 vaccine while he went door-to-door to promote the injection on a PBS television show.

Fauci, accompanied by a team of volunteers and production crew, knocked on doors to promote and provide vaccinations on the PBS docuseries "American Masters."

"I heard that it doesn't cure it and it doesn't stop you from getting it," one woman remarked.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







