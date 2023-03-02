China to import records amounts of Russian oil in defiance of U.S.-led sanctions

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Advertisement - story continues below
John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation
Chinese companies are on track to purchase a record amount of Russian oil in March, defying Western sanctions, according to Reuters Thursday.
TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward
China is set to purchase approximately 43 million barrels of Russian crude oil in March, up roughly half a million barrels from the previous record of 42.48 million barrels set in June 2020, Reuters reported, citing data from tanker analytics firms Vortexa and Kpler. Both Chinese and Indian demand is set to surge in March, with Moscow offering discounts following a $60 price cap on Russian oil imposed by the European Union, as Chinese companies continue to flout a variety of U.S.-led sanctions.
“Price is the king,” a purchasing manager for a Chinese refinery told Reuters. In some cases, Russia was offering oil to China at discounts of more than $13 a barrel compared to the average international price of oil.
Advertisement - story continues below
State-owned firms PetroChina and Sinopec resumed purchase of Russian crude in February, after a brief pause following the imposition of the E.U.’s price cap in December, according to Reuters. State-owned refineries have generally been more hesitant than independent refineries, which comprise the majority of China’s seaborne imports of Russian oil, to acquire Russian crude due to sanctions concerns.
Russian oil has been sent through China to Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, where it is blended with other countries’ oil to alter the oil’s country of origin, Reuters reported in February. After this blending, the oil can then be shipped West, avoiding sanctions.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.
This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.
This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.
Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.
That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!