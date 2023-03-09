China takeover of U.S. farmland suddenly targeted by Congress

A new bill offered by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., would ban corporations and individuals affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party from buying or leasing U.S. farmland.

The bill, called the "This Land is Our Land Act," would force connected entities to divest ownership of American farmland within two years or face fines and penalties.

"No Chinese corporation or individual associated with the CCP should be permitted to own American farmland. It undermines the integrity of our nation’s food supply chain, it presents national security threats when the land is in close proximity to military installations, and it hurts American farmers," Hawley said.

His bill comes after a Chinese spy balloon was allowed to float across America before being shot down, and amidst Americans' growing fears of Communist China as the United States' most powerful enemy worldwide. Beijing's aggressiveness has only grown under Biden's feckless foreign policy.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

The Epoch Times reports with tensions with China and the CCP escalating, "A growing number of lawmakers and state officials have moved to restrict land ownership from Chinese entities."

A Hawley news release states the bill, a draft of which was published by Hawley's office, would:

Prohibit Chinese corporations and individuals affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party from acquiring or leasing United States agricultural land.

Require Chinese corporations and individuals affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party to divest ownership of United States agricultural land within two years.

Establish civil fines and criminal penalties for noncompliance, including forfeiture.

Do you support Josh Hawley's bill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (114 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 6: "Chinese holdings of U.S. agricultural land have increased significantly in recent years, and nearly half of the Chinese-held acres of agricultural land at the end of 2020 were in Texas," according to a U.S. Agriculture Department database obtained by the Journal under a FOIA request.

By the end of 2020, Chinese investors owned more than 338,000 acres of U.S, farmland, up from 75,000 acres at the end of 2010. The Journal reported: "About 80 percent of Chinese-owned U.S. agricultural acreage has been acquired since 2010."

Nevertheless, according to the Journal, "China owns slightly less than 1% of all U.S. farmland held by foreigners, who in total owned around 3% of all privately held agricultural land at the end of 2021, according to the USDA."

On Jan. 31, Grand Forks, North Dakota Mayor Brandon Bochenski, a Republican, announced his plans to kill a project with the Chinese agribusiness Fufeng Group, to build a large corn mill processing plant about 12 miles from Grand Forks Air Base, near the Minnesota border.

Bochenski's action was a response to local pressure and Air Force lobbying culminating in a letter from Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Andrew Hunter to both of North Dakota's U.S. senators, citing the "national security implications" of the Fufeng project.

"Grand Forks Air Force Base is the center of military activities related to both air and space operations ... the Department's view is unambiguous: the proposed project present a significant threat to national security with both near- and long-term risks of significant impacts to our operations in the area," said Hunter's letter.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Bochenski said in a statement: “The federal government has requested the city’s help in stopping the project as geo-political tensions have greatly increased since the initial announcement of the project,” Epoch Times reported.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., supported the mayor's decision to cancel the project.

Hawley is one of Congress' toughest members on Communist China.

He is urging a rapid buildup of U.S. military deliveries to shore up Taiwan’s defenses in response to Beijing’s threats against the free island nation. And last year, after the Missouri senator proposed sanctions on Chinese CCP leader and President Xi Jinping for Beijing's human-rights abuses in Xinjiang territory, home to the oppressed Uyghur Muslim minority, the Communist Chinese Embassy sent a "furious, 800-word email" directly to Hawley's office denouncing the bill as "arrogant and despicable," Axios reported Oct. 27.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!