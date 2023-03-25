A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
China threatens consequences over U.S. warship's actions in South China Sea

Warning comes amid growing tensions

Published March 25, 2023 at 5:34pm
Published March 25, 2023 at 5:34pm
Chinese warships (Video screenshot)

(NBC NEWS) – China threatened “serious consequences” Friday after the United States Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security.

The warning comes amid growing tensions between China and the United States in the region, as Washington pushes back at Beijing’s growingly assertive posture in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway it claims virtually in its entirety.

On Thursday, after the U.S. sailed the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer near the Paracel Islands, China said its navy and air force had forced the American vessel away, a claim the U.S. military denied.


