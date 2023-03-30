A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Chinese company creates 'kissing machine' to keep people 'in touch' online

Gets over 20,000 orders

WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:32pm
(THE BLAZE) – A Chinese start-up company has developed a kissing machine device called "Long Lost Touch," coupled with an application that the company says was inspired by lockdown isolation and is an attempt to solve long-distance relationships.

As reported by Reuters, a plug-in for smartphones uses silicone lips to send motion data to sensors on the device, which mimics the received kiss to the other set of lips. The lips transmit sounds that are made by the partner and warm up slightly during the kiss, as well. It is also available in different colors. A set of two lips must be paired together.

The Beijing company named Siweifushe says it has already sold over 3,000 devices, with 20,000 orders since its launch, a period of just a few months between January and March 2023.

