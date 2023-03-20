Christians could go to prison for sharing Gospel of Jesus in Israel!

In what may seem like a strange action in the nation that gave birth to Jesus Christ of Nazareth, some lawmakers in Israel are now looking to send Christians to prison for sharing the Gospel of Jesus in their country.

Legislation has been introduced by Knesset Members Moshe Gafni and Yaakov Asher, two ultra-Orthodox members of Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, seeking to toss people in prison for spreading the Good News of eternal life offered by the Son of God.

The proposed law makes it illegal to share Christian messages in conversation in person, online, as well as in print or by email.

Violators would be imprisoned for a year, with the punishment doubled to two years if believers are witnessing to someone under the age of 18.

TRENDING: Athlete spreads gospel on national TV after winning third NCAA title: 'It's all for His glory'

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

An English translation of the measure states:

"Recently, the attempts of missionary groups, mainly Christians, to solicit conversion of religion have increased.

Will sharing the Gospel of Jesus become illegal in Israel at some point? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 71% (24 Votes) 29% (10 Votes)

"At times these attempts do not involve monetary promises or material gains and are therefore not illegal according to the current law, but the many negative repercussions, including psychological damages, warrant the intervention of the legislature.

"This is particularly in light of the fact that most of the attempts to bring people to convert their religion target the weaker classes who, due to their social-economic standing, are more easily open to persuasion attempts such as these.

"Therefore, it is proposed that alongside the prohibition of giving favors as an incentive to convert religion, also prohibited will be the act of solicitation to convert religion, when it is done directly to a person.

"It is proposed to distinguish between a situation where the person being solicited is an adult – in which case the maximum penalty proposed is one year imprisonment – and a situation where the person being solicited is a minor in which case the maximum penalty proposed is two years imprisonment. ...

"Also proposed is to make stricter the punishment for someone who holds a ceremony of religious conversion of a minor, and make it two years imprisonment, instead of 6 months ... ."

Online reaction has been swift, with comments including:

"Just so you're clear. They want to lock you up for believing in Jesus Christ✝️"

"Because Jews are actually putting their faith in Christ. Major threat to the pharisees."

"Image the backlash if someone wanted to do this with Judaism. Don't expect any Republicans to denounce their donors for trying to ban Jesus."

"We gotta protect our citizens from being brainwashed by the followers of a guy who [checks notes] healed the sick and told people to love their neighbor. 🤡"

"Why is that news? Israel has for millennia believe that when the Messiah returns, it will be as a king, 'to set up his kingdom here on earth, and destroy their enemies.' Since Christ Jesus didn't do that when he was here, they naturally denied him. You know, that same kind of stuff Christians believe he's going to do ...Soon! 'Return as a king,' to set up his kingdom, and destroy their enemies." Both Jews and Christians are expecting the same thing. Only when He does return, Christians will deny Him, this time, because He's not coming to set up a Kingdom, and rule on this earth, and He certainly isn't going to come in the fashion that the ancient texts describe."

"The synagogue of satan wants to throw you in jail for speaking of Christ."

"There is no such thing as Judeo-Christianity. Jews have been persecuting Christians for 2,000 years and they continue to this day. They are of their Father the Devil. Any 'Christian' who supports Israel and Judaism hates Jesus and God."

"Desperation. The hard-core Jewish Orthodox political faction is terrified of Jews waking up to the lies of Judaism and returning to their biblical roots, i.e. Christ."

"Such a bill will never become law while Netanyahu is prime minister."

"What if I call him 'Yeshua'? Would that be OK?"

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

EDITOR'S NOTE: Long the world's most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new "official" national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. "Going woke" conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive ("awake") to "systemic social and political injustice." And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other "minority" as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and "nonbinary" – to "undocumented immigrants." All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new "woke" consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory "diversity training" and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being "saved" – which in Wokeism is called being "woke" – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an "ally" and "defender" of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, "joining the righteous" as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it's explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you've ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled "WOKEISM: AMERICA'S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!